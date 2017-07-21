FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Qatar's emir says ready to talk but "sovereignty must be respected"
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Business
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
Breakingviews
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 21, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 3 hours ago

Qatar's emir says ready to talk but "sovereignty must be respected"

1 Min Read

DOHA, July 21 (Reuters) - Qatar's ruling emir said on Friday he was ready for dialogue but any solution to the Gulf crisis must respect Qatar's sovereignty.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also said in a televised speech that he valued Kuwait's mediation and the support of other countries for the efforts, including the United States, Turkey and Germany.

He also criticised the closure of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and expressed solidarity with Palestinian people. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Sylvia Westall)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.