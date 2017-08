DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, accusing its Gulf Arab neighbour of supporting extremism and undermining regional stability.

The Emirates cut ties and gave diplomats 48 hours to leave the country, citing their "support, funding and embrace of terrorist, extremist and sectarian organisations", WAM said. (Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Paul Tait)