Russia's Rosneft says to continue dispute with Sistema in court
MOSCOW, June 24 Russian oil major Rosneft will continue court proceedings against Russian business conglomerate Sistema , Rosneft said on Saturday.
DOHA, June 20 Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Monday that he plans to travel to the United States next week to discuss the impact of a rift with Gulf Arab states on its economy and on the fight against terrorism.
Sheikh Mohammed also told journalists in Doha that Qatar was ready to engage in a dialogue with other Gulf parties to resolve the crisis based on clear principles and that Doha still believed a solution was possible through Kuwaiti mediation. (Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry Kimng)
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.