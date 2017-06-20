DUBAI, June 20 Qatar can stay under a "blockade
forever" as it is well prepared and its oil and gas industries
will not be affected, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum
said on Tuesday, referring to an economic boycott imposed by
several other Arab countries.
CEO Saad al-Kaabi was speaking in an interview with the
Doha-based Al Jazeera network.
Al-Kaabi said his country was still importing all its needs
despite the boycott, adding that investors had full confidence
in Qatar, with foreign investments in the country's oil and gas
industries having reached 250 billion riyal.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
