JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 3 The stand-off
between the tiny Gulf state of Qatar and its Arab neighbours
would best be solved by an agreement across the region to
prevent the financing of "terrorism", German foreign minister
Sigmar Gabriel said.
Gabriel, speaking at a joint press conference with his Saudi
counterpart Adel al-Jubeir during a tour of the Gulf region,
added that he did not have the impression that other Arab states
were questioning Qatar's sovereignty.
Four of Qatar's neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, cut
diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar last month, accusing
it of supporting terrorism, charges Qatar denies, and demanding
that it shutter its Al Jazeera TV station and expel Turkish
troops stationed there.
