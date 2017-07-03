(Adds quote, context)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 3 The stand-off
between the tiny Gulf state of Qatar and its Arab neighbours
would best be solved by an agreement across the region to
prevent the financing of terrorism, German Foreign Minister
Sigmar Gabriel said.
Gabriel is on a tour of the Gulf region, where four Arab
states have cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar over
claims that it is financing militant groups. Qatar rejects the
accusations.
"An agreement on ending any kind of support for terrorist or
extremist organisations" would be the best solution to the
crisis, Gabriel told reporters after a two-hour meeting with his
Saudi counterpart Adel el-Jubeir.
"We all know that (this support) is not organised by states,
but often by private persons," he added. "But we must somehow
succeed in ending support in the region for extremist and
terrorist organisations."
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
are pressing Qatar to shutter its Al Jazeera news TV station and
dial back its relations to Iran, Saudi Arabia's arch-rival in
the Gulf region.
Despite the pressure on Qatar, Gabriel said he did not get
the impression after his meeting that the states were calling
Qatar's sovereingty into question.
(Reporting By Sabine Siebold; Writing by Thomas Escritt;
Editing by Andrea Shalal and Gareth Jones)