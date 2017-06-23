(Adds details from interview and background, paragraphs 3-12)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, June 23 The United Nations aviation
agency will hold a special hearing next Friday on Qatar's
request to reopen Gulf airspace that was closed to its flights
during a major diplomatic dispute with other Arab powers, its
transport minister said on Friday.
Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti told Reuters the Gulf state was
pushing to "get more routes for Qatar" and wants the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to open
international air routes over Gulf waters currently managed by
the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE is among four countries, including Saudi Arabia,
Bahrain and Egypt, that have closed their airspace to Qatar,
forcing state-owned Qatar Airways to fly longer, more expensive
routes.
The four Arab states that imposed a boycott on Qatar have
issued an ultimatum to Doha to close Al Jazeera television, curb
ties with Iran, shut a Turkish base and pay reparations. It
appears compliance would be difficult with the far-reaching
demands.
A decision on Friday by the Montreal-headquartered ICAO to
hold the briefing next week follows concerns by Qatar Airways
chief executive Akbar Al-Baker, who recently suggested the U.N
agency was not working quickly enough to resolve the dispute.
By contrast, Al Sulaiti said he trusted ICAO to find a
solution to the dispute, and "take action very quickly."
ICAO's 36-state governing council can act to settle the
overflights row presented by Qatar, but such interventions are
rare and time-consuming because the specialized UN agency
usually negotiates disputes diplomatically through consensus.
ICAO cannot impose rules on states, but regulators from its
191-member countries almost always adopt and enforce its
international aviation standards.
Qatar has asked ICAO to use a dispute resolution mechanism
in the Chicago Convention, a 1944 treaty that created the agency
and set rules for international aviation.
Article 84 says that if two states cannot resolve a dispute
related to the convention through negotiation, one can ask the
council to settle it, although the process is long.
It took years to resolve a dispute in the late 1990s between
Cuba and the United States, which would not allow Cuban carriers
to fly through U.S. airspace on the way to Canada because of
Washington's economic embargo on Cuba, said Armand de Mestral, a
professor emeritus of international law at McGill University.
Cuba was eventually allowed to resume flights with
restrictions, a precedent that would bolster Qatar's case, he
said.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
David Gregorio)