ROME, July 1 Qatar will reject a series of
demands made by several other Arab states, its foreign minister
said on Saturday, adding that their ultimatum was aimed not at
tackling terrorism but at curtailing his country's sovereignty.
But Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, speaking to
reporters in Rome, said Doha was still ready to sit down and
discuss the grievances raised by its Arab neighbours.
"This list of demands is to be rejected, not to be accepted.
We are willing to engage in dialogue but under proper
conditions," he said, adding that Qatar would not close down a
Turkish military base in his country or shut the Doha-based
satellite channel Al Jazeera as demanded by the Arab countries.
