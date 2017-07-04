* Qatar says its response shows goodwill
DOHA, July 4 Qatar announced plans for a steep
rise in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) production capacity on
Tuesday that suggested it was ready for a protracted dispute
with Gulf neighbours, but Doha said it was doing all it could to
reach agreement.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain
were due to meet on Wednesday to decide whether to continue
sanctions they imposed on Qatar on accusations it was aiding
terrorism and courting regional rival Iran. Doha denies the
charges and has submitted to mediator Kuwait replies to 13
demands that the gathering will consider.
"What Qatar has given in goodwill and good initiative for a
constructive solution, based on dialogue, we believe should be
sufficient (to show) we have carried out our duties from our
side," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman
al-Thani told a news conference in Doha.
"There is a lot of progress that has been made on that front
(countering terrorism financing)... but of course there is
always room for improvement," he said, describing the sanctions
as illegal steps under the pretext of fighting terrorism.
The three Gulf states and Egypt have severed diplomatic and
transport ties with Doha in a dispute that has raised concern
across the Middle East and beyond. Western states fear a lengthy
dispute, besides threatening political instability, could upset
supply chains in a region vital for energy supplies.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told the same Doha
news conference he felt Qatar had shown restraint in the row
which began on June 5 when the Gulf states severed diplomatic
and transport ties.
"We hope others will respond in a similar spirit.
Qatar says it is ready to meet any "reasonable" demands.
But the Gulf state, with a population of just over two
million to Saudi Arabia's 31 million, may be reluctant to carry
out conditions such as the closure of the al-Jazeera television
station and removal of a Turkish military base - matters it
considers impinge on Qatari sovereignty.
Qatar mounted what appeared to be a show of strength on
Tuesday, when the state-owned Qatar Petroleum
announced plans to raise liquefied natural gas capacity by 30
percent. Its immediate effect will be to worsen a glut on the
LNG market where Australia, the United States and Russia vie.
LNG is natural gas liquified at low temperatures to reduce
its volume, thus allowing it to be transported by tanker where
pipelines are not feasible.
Qatar Petroleum chief executive Saad al-Kaabi said the firm
would increase gas production from its giant North Field, which
it shares with Iran, by 20 percent after new gas development.
In April, Qatar lifted a self-imposed ban on development of
the North Field, the world's biggest natural gas field, and
announced a new project to develop its southern section,
increasing output in five to seven years.
That new project will raise Qatar's total LNG production
capacity by 30 percent to 100 million tonnes from 77 million
tonnes per year in five to seven years, Kaabi said.
The decision will have international ramifications.
With such low production costs and LNG facilities closer to
buyers in Europe and Asia, the Qatari move means U.S. producers
could struggle to sell their LNG competitively and projects
still needing finance could struggle to find investors. So far
only Cheniere exports U.S. LNG, but there are project
proposals with a total capacity of some 150 million tonnes/year.
Energy sales have driven Qatar's rapid rise as a regional
player, with vast infrastructure projects and widening
diplomatic influence as well as a role in the Syrian conflict
that is viewed with suspicion by Gulf neighbours.
The Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali Hassan Jaafar, speaking at
a news conference, said he hoped the Gulf crisis would end "in
the coming hours" with the Qatari response to demands.
"We wish well for the people of Qatar and we hope that the
rulers of Qatar return to their senses," he said. "We want
stability in the Gulf region and in the Arab region. … If these
demands are not fulfilled we will defend our security and
stability and there will be other measures."
IRANIAN QUESTION
The LNG glut has already driven down prices. Asian spot LNG
prices LNG-AS have fallen more than 40 percent this year to
$5.50 per mmBtu and by 70 percent from peaks in 2014.
So far, the majority of LNG is supplied via long-term
contracts between producers and users which allow little
flexibility and in many cases also prevent importers from
reselling cargoes. With supplies far outpacing demand, analysts
expect more and more LNG to be freely traded.
Many producers have already started to offer contracts
without resale or destination restrictions.
Kaabi, alluding to suggestions that the Gulf states may ask
trading partners to choose between them and Doha, said the
company's operations would not be affected by the crisis.
"Qatar Petroleum will continue working...If some companies
decide they don't want to work with QP that's their choice. We
will find other foreign companies to work with," he said.
Analysts said the move to boost production was partly to do
with added competition in the LNG market, mainly from Australia,
the United States and Russia.
"It is also to do with Iran now set to increase production
on the South Pars field, which means they can up production from
their side of the field (North Field) without destabilizing the
geology of the field," said Oliver Sanderson, gas analyst at
Thomson Reuters.
Some experts say that, while the Gulf States accuse Qatar of
cooperating too closely with Iran, their sanctions could push it
to closer cooperation with Tehran on gas production and exports
from the shared field.
"Qatar needs the support of Iran now more than any time
before. I don't believe it would be possible for Qatar to
increase production without the cooperation with Iran, if in the
long term the (political) situation stayed same as now," said
Reza Mostafavi Tabatabaei, president of London-based ENEXD, a
firm involved in oil and gas equipment in the Middle East.
"Also, major (oil) companies may be asked to choose between
working in Qatar or Saudi/UAE and Egypt, otherwise there be
sanctions against them. That’s why I don’t think that developing
this project by Qatar now will be as easy as before, politically
not financially," he added.
Qatar Petroleum's Kaabi said there is no cooperation with
Iran on any project in the North Field, but the countries have a
joint committee that meets yearly to discuss development of the
field.
While QP owns a majority stake, energy firms including
Total, Mitsui & Co and ConocoPhillips also
possess small stakeholdings. RasGas is a 70/30 percent joint
venture between QP and Exxon Mobil.
"Qatar has one of the lowest LNG production costs in the
world. It has followed an astute policy of maximizing value from
market prices around the world," said Ajay Singh, special
advisor at Japan Petroleum Exploration Co and former gas
executive at Shell.
"For Qatar, LNG is everything."
