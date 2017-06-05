FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran calls on Gulf Arab neighbours to resolve dispute through dialogue -TV
June 5, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

Iran calls on Gulf Arab neighbours to resolve dispute through dialogue -TV

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 5 (Reuters) - Iran called on Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states to resolve disputes through diplomacy and said any heightened tension would not help to resolve the crisis in the Middle East, state TV said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have severed their ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

"To resolve regional disputes and the current dispute, they should adopt peaceful methods, transparent dialogue and diplomacy," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

"No country in the region will benefit from the heightened tension." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

