2 months ago
Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions
June 5, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 2 months ago

Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah "expressed his wish" that Qatari ruler "work on easing tensions and refrain from taking any decision that might cause escalation", the Kuwait state news agency Kuna said.

Al-Sabah called on Tamim to give efforts at mediation a chance to contain differences, Kuna said, adding the two leaders spoke over a phone call. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Larry King)

