2 months ago
Libya's eastern-based government cuts diplomatic relations with Qatar
June 5, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 2 months ago

Libya's eastern-based government cuts diplomatic relations with Qatar

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 5 (Reuters) - Libya's eastern-based government has followed regional allies in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, its foreign minister, Mohamed Dayri, said on Monday.

The government, which sits in the eastern city of Bayda, has little authority within Libya. It is appointed by a parliament that also sits in the east and is aligned with powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar. They have spurned a U.N.-backed, internationally recognised government in the capital, Tripoli.

The eastern-based government's announcement came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)

