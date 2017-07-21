FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Qatar Emir to deliver 1900 GMT speech on Gulf crisis
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 5:23 PM / an hour ago

Qatar Emir to deliver 1900 GMT speech on Gulf crisis

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar's ruler will deliver a speech on his country's current situation and future policies on Friday at 1900 GMT (10 pm local time), according to a statement by state news agency QNA.

The Gulf is mired in its worst political crisis in years.

Last month, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of financing extremist groups and allying with the Gulf Arab states' arch-foe Iran. Qatar denies the allegations.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet

