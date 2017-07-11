(Refiles to add dropped reference to Egypt in second paragraph)
CAIRO, July 11 The four Arab states leading the
boycott of Qatar said on Tuesday that their sanctions on Doha
would remain in place until it meets their demands and that they
would keep a close eye on the tiny Gulf monarchy's efforts to
fight terrorism funding.
In a joint statement released in their state media, Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain said they
appreciated U.S. efforts in fighting terrorism but that they
would closely monitor Qatar's behaviour.
The United States and Qatar signed an agreement on Tuesday
aimed at combating the financing of terrorism, as U.S. Secretary
of State Rex Tillerson visited Doha to try to end a month-long
rift between Western-allied Arab states
The four states imposed sanctions on Qatar last month,
accusing it of financing militant groups and allying with the
Gulf Arab states' arch-foe Iran, allegations Doha denies.
