Sudan expresses concern over Arab-Qatar rift, offers to mediate

KHARTOUM, June 5 (Reuters) - Sudan has expressed its concern over several Arab powers breaking off diplomatic ties with Qatar and offered to mediate between all sides, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The foreign ministry wishes to express its deep concern over this unfortunate development between brotherly Arab states close to the hearts of the Sudanese people," the ministry said in a statement.

It was the first official response from Sudan after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move. Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government, and the Maldives joined later. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Additional reporting by Mostafa Hashem in Cairo; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)