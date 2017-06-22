DOHA, June 22 Expatriates working for Qatar
Petroleum and other organisations said on Thursday
their employers had cancelled holidays and barred them from
leaving Qatar in the wake of its rift with other Arab states.
A Qatari official said some leave had been cancelled in
"essential government sectors" to keep staff on hand as
authorities made plans to cope with the crisis, but did not
mention travel restrictions or any focus on foreigners.
Expatriate executives and engineers at the energy group said
the orders started a day after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain
and Egypt severed trade and transport links with Qatar this
month accusing it of backing militants - a charge it dismisses.
Doctors from the government-run Hamad hospital made similar
reports and others said the orders had affected hundreds of
people.
There was no one immediately available to comment from Qatar
Petroleum or the hospital.
"I was told not to travel. My exit permit and holiday was
cancelled," said a British expatriate working for a subsidiary
of state-owned Qatar Petroleum, the world's largest exporter of
liquefied natural gas.
A work-sponsorship system widely enforced in the Gulf and
known in Qatar as "kafala" requires foreign workers to get their
employer's consent to change jobs or leave the country.
Expatriates from Europe and America usually acquire
multiple-exit permits from their employers allowing them to
travel more freely than migrant laborers from India and Nepal
who make up the bulk of the 2.7 million-strong population.
"Certain government bodies cancelled leave so staff were
present to help with vital planning such as chartering new
shipping routes and getting food into the country," said the
Qatari official who declined to be named under briefing rules.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)