ANKARA, June 16 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss the Qatar crisis, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Friday.

The leaders said that a resolution could be achieved through dialogue rather than sanctions, CNN Turk said.

It said the three leaders had updated each other on contacts they had had as part of efforts to resolve the row between Qatar and fellow Arab Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have broken off ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and courting regional rival Iran - allegations Doha denies. Turkey has backed Qatar in the dispute. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Richard Balmforth)