(Adds more quotes from minister, background)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey rejected a call from
four Arab states on Friday to shut down its military base in
Qatar, saying the base was a guarantor of security in the Gulf
and demands for its closure represented interference in its ties
with Doha.
Defence Minister Fikri Isik told Turkish broadcaster NTV
that he had not yet seen a request for the closure of the base,
but made clear Ankara had no plans to review a 2014 agreement
with Qatar which led to it being set up.
He was speaking after an official from one of the four Arab
states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism said
they had sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing down
the military installation.
"If there is such a demand, it will mean interference in
bilateral ties," Isik said, suggesting instead that Turkey might
continue to bolster its presence in Qatar.
Five armoured vehicles and 23 military personnel arrived in
Doha on Thursday in a deployment Turkey's armed forces said was
part of a military training and cooperation deal. Some 88
Turkish soldiers were already in Qatar, according to the
Hurriyet newspaper.
The newspaper said a joint exercise by Turkish and Qatari
forces was expected following the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday
which starts on Sunday, and the number of Turkish soldiers sent
to the Gulf state could eventually reach 1,000. An air force
contingent was also envisaged, it said.
"The strengthening of the Turkish base would be a positive
step in terms of the Gulf's security," Isik said. "Re-evaluating
the base agreement with Qatar is not on our agenda."
Turkey, which has long tried to play the role of regional
mediator, is also wary of upsetting its other allies in the
Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, and Isik said Ankara had hoped
that tensions over Qatar could be resolved without a crisis.
Isik said Turkey's presence in Qatar should be seen as a
benefit for the whole Gulf. "The base in Qatar is both a Turkish
base and one that will preserve the security of Qatar and the
region," he said.
Turkey's military support for Qatar has been matched by
stepped up commercial links.
Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci said Turkish
exports to Qatar have tripled since the four Arab countries
began boycotting the Gulf state earlier this month.
"Since June 5 exports to Qatar have amounted to $32.5
million. Of this $12.5 million is food. This figure is three
times the normal level," Tufenkci told reporters at a Ramadan
fast-breaking dinner on Thursday evening.
Turkey has sent more than 100 cargo planes of supplies to
Qatar but Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci has said it was not
sustainable to maintain supplies through an air lift.
(Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Can Sezer; Writing
by Dominic Evans; Editing by Richard Balmforth)