ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said
on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base
in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent
interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.
Defence Minister Fikri Isik told broadcaster NTV that he had
not seen a demand for the base to be shut. "The base in Qatar is
both a Turkish base and one that will preserve the security of
Qatar and the region," Isik said in an interview.
Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for
terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing
Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional
adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.
