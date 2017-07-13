FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
U.S. says it hopes Qatar, adversaries will agree to talk directly
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 7:24 PM / in an hour

U.S. says it hopes Qatar, adversaries will agree to talk directly

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Qatar Airways aircraft at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 12, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Getting the parties in the Qatar dispute to talk directly to one another would be an important next step in resolving the crisis, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ended three days of talks in Gulf Arab countries.

"Based on his meetings, the secretary believes that getting the parties to talk directly to one another would be an important next step," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

"We hope the parties will agree to do so and we will continue to support the emir of Kuwait in his mediation efforts."

(This version of the stoty has been refiled to fix typographical error in first paragraph)

Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.