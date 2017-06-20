DOHA, June 20 Qatar's finance minister told U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a trip to Washington
last week that Qatar was committed to maintaining stability
around its exports of liquefied natural gas to the global energy
market, according to a statement by Qatar's government
communication office.
"They discussed Qatar’s efforts to counter terror financing
... and Qatar’s commitment to maintaining stability around its
exports to the global energy market," the statement said.
Saudi-led sanctions imposed two weeks ago on Qatar, the
world largest exporter of LNG, have raised concerns about the
Gulf state's energy output but officials have said Qatar's LNG
exports have not been affected.
