(Adds background, detail)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 30 Bahrain told a WTO meeting on
Friday trade restrictions imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia,
Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were justified on national
security grounds, a trade official who attended the meeting
said.
Speaking on behalf of all three countries, Bahrain's
representative told the WTO's Goods Council the measures were
"in accordance with Article XXI of the General Agreement on
Tariffs and Trade", which allows the usual rules to be broken
for national security reasons, the official said.
Reuters could not immediately find any precedent in the
WTO's 22-year history of a country explicitly and formally
citing the "national security exemption" to pre-empt a potential
trade dispute.
Some trade experts say that using national security as a
defence risks weakening the WTO by removing the taboo and
enabling countries to escape international trade obligations.
On Thursday the head of Qatar's WTO office told Reuters that
his country was exploring all legal avenues to challenge the
"blockade", including a complaint to the WTO.
He said that a national security defence could be challenged
on the grounds of necessity and proportionality.
The feud erupted this month when Qatar's three Gulf
neighbours, together with Egypt, severed diplomatic and travel
links with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and
regional foe Iran. Qatar denies the accusations.
Qatar, which had asked for the issue to be discussed at the
Council on Trade in Goods, following a similar debate at the
Council on Trade in Services earlier this month, said the
restrictions affected commercially important sectors such as
aluminium.
The UAE's representative said there were treaties against
the funding of activities that threaten other countries'
national security, and warned against the WTO intervening in the
matter, the official who attended the meeting said.
Egypt's representative also said the measures fell under
"exceptional circumstances" and were therefore consistent with
WTO rules.
A U.S. trade diplomat said that all parties should remain
open to negotiations, the trade official said, and that the
United States would not get ahead of current diplomatic
discussions and would continue to support the mediation efforts
of the Emir of Kuwait.
Turkey's representative at the meeting said Turkey hoped for
a quick resolution, emphasising "hundreds years of fraternal and
strong ties" among the countries involved.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Ralph Boulton)