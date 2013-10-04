FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Oil evacuates Ewing Bank, production cut by storm
October 4, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Marathon Oil evacuates Ewing Bank, production cut by storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp said it is evacuating all personnel from its operated Ewing Bank platform in the Gulf of Mexico and has shut in production, according to its latest website update on Tropical Storm Karen on Friday.

The gross production shut-in at Ewing Bank is approximately 9,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The net impact to Marathon Oil of all Gulf of Mexico production (operated and non-operated) shut-in is approximately 18,000 boepd, the update said.

The company has evacuated nonessential personnel from its drilling rig Ensco 8502, which was drilling the Madagascar prospect on DeSoto Canyon 757. Operations were safely stopped and the rig is currently moving out of the path of the storm, the website said. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

