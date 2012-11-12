UPDATE 1-Gulf Investment Corp picks banks for bond issue

* GIC picks BNP, Citi, NBAD, StanChart for roadshows - leads

* Possible dollar, benchmark bond to follow Nov 18-20 meetings

* GIC equally owned by six GCC nations (Adds detail, background)

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gulf Investment Corp, a financial institution owned by the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has picked four banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential bond sale.

The company mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange roadshows which will begin in the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 18 and take in Singapore and London in the subsequent two days, the arrangers said on Monday.

A benchmark dollar-denominated bond may follow the meetings. Benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million.

Kuwait-based GIC was set up in 1983 to provide financial services to support private sector economic growth in the GCC.

GIC held meetings in Switzerland last month, arranged by BNP Paribas and Royal Bank of Scotland, which led to a 300 million Swiss franc ($316 million) three-year issue - its debut offering in francs.

It is rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch Ratings and has a $2.5 billion bond programme in place, with any debt issued after the meetings belonging to this programme. ($1 = 0.9489 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)