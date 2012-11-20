FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Investment Corp eyes five-yr benchmark bond, pricing this wk
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Gulf Investment Corp eyes five-yr benchmark bond, pricing this wk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gulf Investment Corp, a financial institution owned by the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council, is aiming to price a benchmark-sized bond with a five-year tenor before the end of this week, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.

The firm released initial price guidance in the area of mid-to-high 200s basis points over midswaps for the issue, a document from the leads said. Benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million.

The dollar-denominated bond is likely to price this week, the document added, while a source with knowledge of the deal said pricing would probably come on Wednesday.

Gulf Investment Corp concludes investor meetings in London on Tuesday. BNP Paribas, Citigroup , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered have arranged these roadshows. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.