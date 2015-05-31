FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Keystone eyeing Maersk's Jon Ferrier as new CEO -Sky News
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 31, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Gulf Keystone eyeing Maersk's Jon Ferrier as new CEO -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum is set to name Jon Ferrier, a senior executive at Danish-based shipping company Maersk, as its new chief executive to replace John Gerstenlauer, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources.

Ferrier's appointment could be expected as soon as this month, the broadcaster said. (bit.ly/1FjzvXy)

However, no formal agreement has been reached yet between Ferrier and Gulf Keystone, it said.

Gerstenlauer, the current chief executive, is expected to retire after stepping down from the board, Sky News said.

Kurdistan, Iraq-based Gulf Keystone promoted Gerstenlauer from chief operating officer in July last year.

The company, which appointed Andrew Simon as non-executive chairman in March, is also in talks with several parties about a possible sale.

Gulf Keystone and Maersk could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.