Gulf Keystone appoints ex-Glencore chairman Murray to its chair

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Kurdistan-focused oil explorer Gulf Keystone has appointed former Glencore chairman, Simon Murray, as its chairman, bringing in someone new at the top ahead of a proposed move to the main market.

The company said in May it would split its chief executive and chairman roles as part of its attempt to move from London’s junior market.

Chief executive and founder Todd Kozel had until Thursday also been chairman.

Murray, a colourful former legionnaire, was chairman of Glencore when it listed in 2011 until he was replaced after the commodities trader acquired miner Xstrata earlier this year.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum, a Kurdistan-focused oil explorer, is facing demands from one of its shareholders to add four new directors to the board.