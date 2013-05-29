FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Keystone to split CEO, chairman roles in listing move
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2013 / 7:02 AM / in 4 years

Gulf Keystone to split CEO, chairman roles in listing move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil explorer, said on Wednesday it would split its chief executive and chairman roles as the company attempts to move from AIM to London’s premium listing.

The divided roles will be more compatible with the corporate governance of the Official List, the company said in a statement, adding that the search for an independent non-executive chairman would begin immediately.

The company said it intends to apply for a premium segment listing when it meets all necessary regulatory requirements. A premium listing requires a company to meet the highest standards of regulation and corporate governance.

The explorer has been embroiled in a lawsuit over its ownership of giant oil fields in Kurdistan after its former partner Excalibur claimed it was legally entitled to a stake of the assets.

“AIM has served Gulf Keystone well, however, for some time we have been of a size where we would be better suited to the Main Market,” Todd Kozel, executive chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Shares in the group have lost 68 percent of their value since February 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.