FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Keystone says claimant Excalibur not launching appeal
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Gulf Keystone says claimant Excalibur not launching appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Oil explorer Gulf Keystone said Excalibur Ventures, a company against which it won a legal battle in September, has confirmed it does not plan to launch an appeal against the court judgment.

Gulf Keystone also said on Monday that Excalibur had agreed to an interim payment of 17.5 million pounds in respect of its legal costs. That sum had already been paid into the court as security.

The company, which has oil fields in the Kurdistan area of Iraq, said it would on Friday apply to the court to retrieve the full costs of the litigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.