FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Keystone to form opinion on new directors after M&G meeting
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 2:32 PM / 4 years ago

Gulf Keystone to form opinion on new directors after M&G meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil firm Gulf Keystone said it would advise shareholders by Monday at the latest how they should vote on the new directors being proposed by activist investor M&G Recovery Fund.

The company said on Wednesday that it would be meeting with representatives from M&G, which has called for a board shake-up, on Friday, and would postpone making its recommendation until after the meeting.

The fund is not the only investor to have criticised Gulf Keystone in recent weeks over its corporate governance standards and “excessive” executive pay ahead of a vote at the company’s annual meeting later this month.

Gulf Keystone, which is focused on oil fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, earlier this month appointed former Glencore chairman Simon Murray to head up the board, splitting the chairman and chief executive roles to improve governance.

Murray will meet M&G representatives to discuss the four new board members proposed by the investor, said the company, urging shareholders not to vote until the board makes its recommendation.

M&G owns 5.1 percent of the company’s share capital, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.