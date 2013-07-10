Gulf Keystone to form opinion on new directors after M&G meeting

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Oil firm Gulf Keystone said it would advise shareholders by Monday at the latest how they should vote on the new directors being proposed by activist investor M&G Recovery Fund.

The company said on Wednesday that it would be meeting with representatives from M&G, which has called for a board shake-up, on Friday, and would postpone making its recommendation until after the meeting.

The fund is not the only investor to have criticised Gulf Keystone in recent weeks over its corporate governance standards and “excessive” executive pay ahead of a vote at the company’s annual meeting later this month.

Gulf Keystone, which is focused on oil fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, earlier this month appointed former Glencore chairman Simon Murray to head up the board, splitting the chairman and chief executive roles to improve governance.

Murray will meet M&G representatives to discuss the four new board members proposed by the investor, said the company, urging shareholders not to vote until the board makes its recommendation.

M&G owns 5.1 percent of the company’s share capital, according to Thomson Reuters data.