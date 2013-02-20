BRIEF-Gulf Keystone says finds more oil in Kurdistan

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * Petrol - new discovery in the kurdistan region of Iraq * Bakrman-1, first exploration well to target bakrman structure on akri-bijeel

block, has made a new discovery * New find with daily flow rates of approximately 2,616 barrels of light oil

per day * Bijell-3, the first well to appraise the bijell discovery, found no

commercial inflow of hydrocarbons * Shaikan pf-1 become operational in March, designed to produce 20,000 barrels

per day to export specification