BRIEF-Gulf Keystone Petroleum full-year loss after tax narrows

March 27 (Reuters) -

* Gulf keystone petroleum ltd - loss after tax: $32.0 million (2012: $81.8 million)

* Gulf keystone petroleum ltd - increase shaikan production capacity to 40,000 bopd by end of q4 2014

* Gulf keystone petroleum ltd - as at 31 december 2013, cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments: $82.0 million (2012: $262.3 million)

* Gulf keystone petroleum -sees 66,000 bopd by q1 2016 before progressing to medium-term target of 100,000 bopd in line with approved phase 1 of shaikan fdp

* Gulf keystone petroleum ltd - in january 2014, company received £17.5 million of litigation costs incurred by companies and texas keystone inc, commenced proceedings to recover additional £5.61 million of litigation costs from excalibur's funders