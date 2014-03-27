FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gulf Keystone Petroleum full-year loss after tax narrows
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gulf Keystone Petroleum full-year loss after tax narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) -

* Gulf keystone petroleum ltd - loss after tax: $32.0 million (2012: $81.8 million)

* Gulf keystone petroleum ltd - increase shaikan production capacity to 40,000 bopd by end of q4 2014

* Gulf keystone petroleum ltd - as at 31 december 2013, cash, cash equivalents and liquid investments: $82.0 million (2012: $262.3 million)

* Gulf keystone petroleum -sees 66,000 bopd by q1 2016 before progressing to medium-term target of 100,000 bopd in line with approved phase 1 of shaikan fdp

* Gulf keystone petroleum ltd - in january 2014, company received £17.5 million of litigation costs incurred by companies and texas keystone inc, commenced proceedings to recover additional £5.61 million of litigation costs from excalibur’s funders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.