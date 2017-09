April 4 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Gulf keystone has now completed a series of fixed income investor meetings in us, europe and asia.

* A privately placed debt offering to institutional investors of up to us$250 million in accordance with reg s/144a is expected to follow for next week’s business

* Expected debt offering will include issuance of warrants relating to up to 40 million common shares in company Further company coverage: