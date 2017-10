April 17 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :

* Announce today settlement and closing of its successful debt offering of us$250 million in three-year senior unsecured notes due April 2017

* Offering contained freely tradeable and detachable warrants relating to 40 million common shares in company

* Notes have been privately placed with institutional investors in Europe, US and Asia