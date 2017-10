LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * H1 loss after tax: $31.4 million (1h11: $10.3 million) * Complete and submit the shaikan field development plan by the end of January

2013 * Goal of achieving 150,000 bopd by 2015 and full plateau production thereafter * Commission two shaikan early production facilities to increase production to

30,000 - 40,000 bopd by mid-2013