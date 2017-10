LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * Petrol - launch of an offering of convertible bonds * Offering senior unsecured convertible bonds due October 2017 in a principal

amount of USD$ 200 million * May be increased in event the company exercises in full its increase option

of up to USD$ 25 million * Funds raised will contribute to development of shaikan block in the kurdistan

region of Iraq