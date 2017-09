LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * Remains surprised that m&g chose unilaterally to nominate the four candidates * Disingenuous for m&g to refer to proposed appointment of Jeremy Asher as an

independent non-executive director * Jeremy asher is not independent, due to his interests in a significant

shareholding in Gulf Keystone * Expects to publish its recommendation to shareholders on m&g board candidates

shortly