FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Gulf Keystone eyes debt funding of $250 mln
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- Gulf Keystone eyes debt funding of $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * A debt offering of up to US$250 million in accordance with REG S/144A is expected to follow, subject to market conditions * Mandated Deutsche Bank, pareto securities to arrange series of fixed income investor meetings in US, Europe, Asia from 20 March * Immediate focus remains on achieving target of 40,000 bopd of production capacity from PF-1 and PF-2 in 2014 * Estimates will require capital expenditure of approximately US$210 million in 2014 * Expects to seek additional funding via a debt offering of up to US$250 million * Anticipated to require further capital expenditure of approximately US$340 million through 2014 to the end of 2015 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.