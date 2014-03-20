FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulf Keystone flags working capital deficit
March 20, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Gulf Keystone flags working capital deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * Says group does not have sufficient working capital for present requirements, for at least 12 months from the date of the prospectus * Says depends on existing cash, of US$82 million at 31 January, with production revenues from its interest in the Shaikan Block * Says existing cash resources may be enhanced over next 12 months * Says if none of these events occur, would expect the company to require additional working capital by the end of May 2014 * Says would be expected to have a shortfall of approximately $20 million by the end of May 2014 * Says Lord Guthrie has stepped down as deputy chairman, to be replaced by Jeremy Asher with immediate effect * Says shortfall would increase through the working capital period by $10 million-$15 million per month on average until Jan. 31 2015 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

