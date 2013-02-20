UPDATE 1-Gulf Keystone finds more oil in Kurdistan

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oil explorer Gulf Keystone said it found more oil in Kurdistan and initial production facilities for its huge Shaikan field would be up and running by March.

In recent months, investor focus has not been on Gulf Keystone’s activities in Kurdistan, but rather its ownership of some of those assets, which the company is currently defending in a London court battle after it was sued.

The company said on Wednesday that Hungarian oil firm MOL , its partner in the Akri-Bijeel block in the autonomous region of Iraq, struck oil with its Bakrman-1 exploration well, the second discovery in that licensing area.

Production from the Shaikan field, Gulf Keystone’s key oil field in Kurdistan which was discovered in 2009, will start in March, the company said, as its first facility nears completion.

Another facility will be completed by the middle of the year, bringing the company’s production capability to 40,000 barrels of oil per day when both facilities are up and running.

The production facilities are behind a schedule given by Gulf Keystone in May last year when it said it was targeting 40,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of 2012.

Gulf Keystone, which owns a 20 percent stake in the Akri-Bijeel block, said last year it was trying to sell its interest and believed the sale could fetch up to $500 million.

The company said on Monday it did not expect to the court ruling to come until June.