FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gulf Resources sees weak 2012 on lower prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gulf Resources sees weak 2012 on lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees FY net income $16.8 mln-$30.5 mln

* Sees FY rev $114.7 mln-$147.3 mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese specialty chemicals maker Gulf Resources Inc expects to post weak 2012 results, hurt by lower selling prices for bromine due to weak demand.

The Shandong, China-based company now expects full-year profit between $16.8 million and $30.5 million on revenue between $114.7 million and $147.3 million.

Bromine prices are expected to be relatively stable in 2012 due to a continued economic slowdown in China, the company said in a statement.

The company’s bromine and crude salt segment - which makes chemicals used in medicines, water purification and disinfectants - made up 72.1 percent of its fourth-quarter sales.

Gulf Resources’ shares, which have shed about 63.2 percent value in the last one year, closed at $2.58 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.