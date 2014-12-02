Gulfsands Petroleum to discuss investor's demand to oust CEO

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said it expects to hold a meeting in January for its two largest investors to propose the removal of five directors, including its chief executive and non-executive chairman.

The oil & gas explorer and producer said Waterford Finance and Investment Ltd, which owns about 26.5 percent, had called for a meeting to propose the removal of Chief Executive Mahdi Sajjad and Commercial Director Ken Judge.

Abdul Rahman Kayed - Gulfsands’ second-biggest investor with a 9.75 percent holding - had also sought a meeting to remove non-executive Chairman Andrew West and independent non-executive directors John Bell and James Ede-Golightly, the company said.

Waterford has repeatedly asked for meetings to oust Sajjad and Judge, saying last month that it was “deeply frustrated” with the management for failing to build its business outside of Syria, “recklessly” spending cash, and driving Gulfsands Petroleum to the “brink of collapse”.

Gulfsands Petroleum, whose projects in Syria are suspended due to sanctions, said it expected the meeting to be held in the first half of January. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)