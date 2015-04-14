FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulfsands Petroleum removes CEO, appoints new executive chairman
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 14, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Gulfsands Petroleum removes CEO, appoints new executive chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said it removed Mahdi Sajjad as chief executive and appointed Alastair Beardsall as executive chairman of the company with immediate effect.

The oil and gas production, exploration and development company, which operates in Syria, Morocco, Tunisia and Colombia said Sajjad would remain as a director of the company. (bit.ly/1OurN3T)

Outgoing chairman Andrew West has agreed to remain as a non-executive director with the company.

Waterford Finance and Investment Ltd, which owns about 26.5 percent of Gulfsands, had called for the removal of Sajjad and Commercial Director Kenneth Judge, alleging that the management had failed to build a viable business outside Syria.

Beardsall and other executive directors would evaluate the company’s strategic options and related funding requirements, the company said in a statement.

The company said last month that it was in talks with its major shareholders to secure immediate working capital as it struggles to repay some debt and continue funding operations. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.