March 20 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said it was in talks with its major shareholders to secure working capital.

Gulfsands said it would require about $11 million to settle a loan balance.

The company would also need access to about $15 million of new capital to fund its currently planned operational activities for the next 12 months. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)