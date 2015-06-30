FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulfsands Petroleum to raise $22 mln to repay debt
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 30, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Gulfsands Petroleum to raise $22 mln to repay debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said on Tuesday it planned to raise up to $22 million, most of it through a placing of shares to institutional investors, to repay debt and for working capital purposes.

The oil and gas producer also said Weighbridge Trust Ltd would acquire the Arawak Loan Facility, acting as an agent for existing Gulfsands shareholders Waterford Finance and Investment Ltd and Richard Griffiths.

Waterford and Richard Griffiths own 28 percent and 9 percent stakes respectively in Gulfsands.

Dubai-based Arawak Energy had agreed to provide a $20 million loan facility to Gulfsands in November to fund the development of its Moroccan interests.

Gulfsands - which operates in Syria, Morocco, Tunisia and Colombia - said a smaller part of the fundraising would be through an open offer to all shareholders. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.