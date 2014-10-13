FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulfstream Aerospace set to unveil new business jet - WSJ
#Market News
October 13, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Gulfstream Aerospace set to unveil new business jet - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp’s Gulfstream Aerospace Corp unit is expected to unveil a new business jet on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company’s plans.

Gulfstream hasn’t acknowledged it will unveil its latest jet this week, with a nondescript invitation for media and analysts to its Tuesday announcement, the newspaper said, adding that several people familiar with the project confirmed it would involve the new plane.

Little is known about the plane, code-named "P42", and exactly what the jet will be called remains unknown, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1niK6Q1)

The P42 jets will aim for the so-called super large-cabin jet market, but for customers who may not need the endurance of Gulfstream’s new $66.5 million G650ER, which can fly 7,500 nautical miles nonstop, the Journal said.

Gulfstream’s new jet has been developed from scratch to eventually replace its best-selling G550 model and later the smaller G450, the Journal said, citing multiple people familiar with the company’s plans.

Gulfstream representatives were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

