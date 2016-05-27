FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doubleline's Gundlach sees Yellen as more cautious than some Fed officials
May 27, 2016 / 12:55 AM / in a year

Doubleline's Gundlach sees Yellen as more cautious than some Fed officials

Deena Beasley

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, on Thursday said U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen appears to be more cautious on raising interest rates than some other Fed governors, and he expects her comments to be dovish again on Friday, when she is scheduled to speak at an event in Massachusetts.

Gundlach, who helps oversee $99.7 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said the Fed is "a bit stuck" given that it will not have ammunition available for the next recession unless it raises rates, despite continued lackluster economic growth. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
