FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Firearm makers' shares rise after Orlando mass shooting
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 13, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Firearm makers' shares rise after Orlando mass shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Shares of firearm makers rose in premarket trading on Monday, after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history sparked renewed fears of potential gun control.

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp shares were up 8.8 percent at $23.30, while those of Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc rose 4.5 percent at $60.

A man armed with an assault rifle and pledging loyalty to Islamic State killed 50 people during a gay pride celebration at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida early on Sunday.

The rampage - carried out by the gunman, Omar Mateen, a New York-born Florida resident and U.S. citizen - was denounced by President Barack Obama, who had previously blasted congressional inaction on gun control.

Gun sales jumped in January after President Obama vowed to use executive powers to expand background checks for buyers and bolster licensing requirements for dealers.

The announcement had followed the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, where a couple pledging allegiance to Islamic State killed 14 people.

Gun sales slowed in May according to adjusted data from National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which process applications to own firearms.

Sales were up only modestly from a year earlier, compared with expectations for a double-digit rise, BB&T Capital markets analyst Brian Ruttenbur wrote last week.

Ruttenbur had also cut his rating on Sturm, Ruger to "hold" from "buy".

Up to Friday's close, Smith & Wesson stock had risen 39 percent in last 12 months, while Sturm, Ruger had risen about 6 percent.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.