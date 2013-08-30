FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunvor names executive to oversee investment in assets
August 30, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

Gunvor names executive to oversee investment in assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gunvor said it had created a new top management job for the oversight of investment strategy, as the Swiss oil trader seeks to broaden its asset base.

Jerome Schurink, formerly chief financial officer, has been appointed to the role of chief investment and operating officer to work alongside top executive Torbjorn Tornqvist, the firm said on Friday in a statement.

Gunvor, which has been expanding its business by purchasing physical assets such as refineries and storage terminals, added that one of Schurink’s functions would be to “coordinate investment opportunities across the integrated businesses”.

Schurink will be replaced by Jacques Erni as CFO. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
