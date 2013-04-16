Gunvor aims to riase $300 mln via 5-7-year bond

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 16 (Reuters) - Privately-owned commodities trader Gunvor hopes to raise $300 million through the sale of a 5-7-year bond, chief financial officer Jerome Schurink said on Tuesday.

“We are going to go for our first bond - unrated as well - to hopefully raise $300 million, (over) three to five years,” Schurink told a Financial Times commodities conference in Switzerland.

Schurink declined to give many details, other than to say: “We are not reinventing the wheel.”

Several private commodities traders have recently raised money from the bond markets, including Trafigura and Mercuria. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)