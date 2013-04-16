FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunvor aims to riase $300 mln via 5-7-year bond
April 16, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Gunvor aims to riase $300 mln via 5-7-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 16 (Reuters) - Privately-owned commodities trader Gunvor hopes to raise $300 million through the sale of a 5-7-year bond, chief financial officer Jerome Schurink said on Tuesday.

“We are going to go for our first bond - unrated as well - to hopefully raise $300 million, (over) three to five years,” Schurink told a Financial Times commodities conference in Switzerland.

Schurink declined to give many details, other than to say: “We are not reinventing the wheel.”

Several private commodities traders have recently raised money from the bond markets, including Trafigura and Mercuria. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
